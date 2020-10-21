Water main break affecting Milton neighborhoods

Residents near a water main break in Milton will likely be without service until 1 p.m. Wednesday, a city spokesman said.
Fulton County crews are working on the water main break located on Providence Road between Freemanville and Bethany Roads, Milton Communications Director Milton Botelho said.
Traffic was not affected midmorning on Wednesday. Botelho said the break is located in the neighborhood of Summit Hill Elementary but the school isn’t impacted. However, three to four subdivisions are without water service until early afternoon, he said.