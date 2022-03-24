‘Voices of King’ podcast debuts in Unapologetically ATL newsletter

A grim anniversary is upon us.
April 4, 2022, will mark 54 years since the assassination of Atlanta’s the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Unapologetically ATL are always looking for ways to look back on that day carefully and respectfully. So we decided to dig into our archives to review a set of historic audio interviews.
In 2008, on the 40th anniversary of his death, The AJC sat down with 13 people who knew and worked with King to record, “The Voices of King.”
Starting next Thursday, we will re-release these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.
Earl Cardwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Juanita Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph David Abernathy III, Rep. John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.
Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to the Voices of King on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.
