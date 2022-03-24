‘Voices of King’ podcast debuts in Unapologetically ATL newsletter

ajc logo
Realizing the Dream Awards line the stage. The awards ceremony is held in conjunction with the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed this year on Monday, Jan. 19.

Credit: Elissa Eubanks /eeubanks@ajc.com

Realizing the Dream Awards line the stage. The awards ceremony is held in conjunction with the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed this year on Monday, Jan. 19.

Credit: Elissa Eubanks /eeubanks@ajc.com

Credit: Elissa Eubanks /eeubanks@ajc.com

A grim anniversary is upon us.

April 4, 2022, will mark 54 years since the assassination of Atlanta’s the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Unapologetically ATL are always looking for ways to look back on that day carefully and respectfully. So we decided to dig into our archives to review a set of historic audio interviews.

In 2008, on the 40th anniversary of his death, The AJC sat down with 13 people who knew and worked with King to record, “The Voices of King.”

"The Voices of King" podcast is available in the Apple Podcast Store or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

"The Voices of King" podcast is available in the Apple Podcast Store or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

"The Voices of King" podcast is available in the Apple Podcast Store or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Starting next Thursday, we will re-release these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Earl Cardwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Juanita Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph David Abernathy III, Rep. John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

Former U.S. Rep. John Lewis (from left), Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, and Christine King Farris all appear on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast, "The Voices of King."

Credit: John Spink

Former U.S. Rep. John Lewis (from left), Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, and Christine King Farris all appear on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast, "The Voices of King."

Credit: John Spink

Former U.S. Rep. John Lewis (from left), Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, and Christine King Farris all appear on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast, "The Voices of King."

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to the Voices of King on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

