‘Voices of King’ podcast debuts in Unapologetically ATL newsletter

Starting next Thursday, we will re-release these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Earl Cardwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Juanita Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph David Abernathy III, Rep. John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

