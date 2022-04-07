ajc logo
Voices of King podcast continues with Juanita Abernathy

Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and his wife Juanita pose in an undated family photo.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Imagine trying to raise your children under the constant threat of death?

Fearing that at any point, your house could be bombed?

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Unapologetically ATL mark the 54 anniversary of Martin Luther King’s murder, we continue our podcast series, “The Voices of King,” with Juanita Abernathy.

Abernathy, the late wife of the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, talks in detail about the unbreakable bond her husband and King held.

080330 ATLANTA: Juanita Abernathy in a portrait session at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution photo studio in honor of the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination. Sunday, March 30, 2008. Pouya Dianat / AJC

She shares stories about how the Kings and the Abernathys met, raising children in the movement, and the constant danger they faced while trying to change the world.

In 2008, on the 40th anniversary of King’s death, Abernathy was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories.

We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Voices of King

Along with Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us —Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph David Abernathy III, Rep. John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on SpotifyApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsAmazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

