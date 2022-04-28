Voices of King podcast continues with Congressman John Lewis

That wasn’t the first time America was introduced to Lewis. In 1963, he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington. In 1961 Lewis was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders, young activist who wanted to test segregation laws at interstate bus terminals.

Lewis was elected to Congress in November of 1986 as U.S. representative of Georgia’s 5th congressional district. He never lost an election. He died in 2020 at the age of 80.