Video ad pushes for closure of Atlanta city jail, targets local politicians

Norwood and Labat have both publicly supported the idea that the city should sell its jail to Fulton County, arguing it would help alleviate overcrowding issues at the county’s detention facility on Rice Street. Bond has also called for the city to work with the county and use space at the city jail to improve conditions for Fulton detainees.

Bottoms announced in May 2020 that she wanted to close the jail and replace it with a “center for equity” that provides social services. Only a few dozen detainees stay at the 11-story facility every night, though it has space for 1,300 inmates. A city-commissioned task force recommended demolishing the building.

Early this year, members of Bottoms’ team presented a plan to the City Council for how it wanted to go about closing the jail, but it was met with hesitation from some Council members.

A measure was introduced to close the detention center within 15 months; that resolution could be revisited after the Council returns from recess next week.

The new ad ends by urging viewers to call their councilmembers and tell them to approve the closure of the jail.

The Close the Jail ATL Campaign said the five-figure ad buy will air on TV and YouTube from April 12 to 26.