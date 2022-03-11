Veteran reporter Shannon McCaffrey returns to the AJC to cover politics

In Atlanta, she was The AP’s statehouse correspondent, leading coverage of legislative news and statewide campaigns. She also hit the presidential campaign trail as a key member of The AP’s national political team.

McCaffrey joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2012 and rose to become a senior editor overseeing crime, courts and breaking news coverage.

She is returning to the AJC after more than two years at Emory University, where she worked as senior director of health sciences communications. In that role, she helped manage COVID-19 public health communications.

“I’m excited to return to The AJC,” McCaffrey said. “Local news has never been more vital than it is today. You only need to look at this year’s political contests in Georgia to see how high the stakes are. And that underscores the urgent need for fair and accurate reporting to help citizens make informed decisions.”

She has two daughters and lives in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. She holds a B.A. from Colgate University and is earning an MFA in narrative nonfiction from the University of Georgia.

McCaffrey can be reached at shannon.mccaffrey@ajc.com

