U.S. Army Secretary to speak at Clayton high school graduations

Wormuth will give remarks at graduations for Mount Zion and Forest Park high schools at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. Both ceremonies will be at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, in College Park.

“Our mission is to create a meaningful, memorable experience for graduating seniors through our commencement ceremonies,” Clayton Schools Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith said in a news release. “The presence of an official such as the Secretary of the U.S. Army will more than accomplish that mission!