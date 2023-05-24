X

U.S. Army Secretary to speak at Clayton high school graduations

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth will be the special guest speaker at two high school commencement ceremonies today in Clayton County.

Wormuth will give remarks at graduations for Mount Zion and Forest Park high schools at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. Both ceremonies will be at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, in College Park.

“Our mission is to create a meaningful, memorable experience for graduating seniors through our commencement ceremonies,” Clayton Schools Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith said in a news release. “The presence of an official such as the Secretary of the U.S. Army will more than accomplish that mission!

“Her participation creates a spectacular celebration for our Mount Zion and Forest Park graduates,” he said.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Wormuth as the 25th Secretary of the Army on May 27, 2021.

“It’s an honor to speak with these groups of graduates,” Wormuth said. “These young adults are entering the time of their life where the possibilities to ‘be all you can be’ are endless. I hope that some of them will go on to find a calling in public service.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

GBI investigating after Covington officer shot in head; suspect dead11m ago

Credit: cust

Emory study on PAD, peripheral artery disease, focuses on amputations
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
10h ago

AJC IN ISRAEL | Georgia is on the hunt for cyberjobs in Israel’s desert
1h ago

AJC IN ISRAEL | Georgia is on the hunt for cyberjobs in Israel’s desert
1h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta hires new chief operating officer
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Henry Chairwoman Harrell to give ‘state of the county’ address
1h ago
Fulton board to consider tax break for new apartments near Beltline
22h ago
Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
19h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top