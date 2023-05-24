U.S. Army Secretary to speak at Clayton high school graduations

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth will be the special guest speaker at two high school commencement ceremonies today in Clayton County.
Wormuth will give remarks at graduations for Mount Zion and Forest Park high schools at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. Both ceremonies will be at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, in College Park.
“Our mission is to create a meaningful, memorable experience for graduating seniors through our commencement ceremonies,” Clayton Schools Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith said in a news release. “The presence of an official such as the Secretary of the U.S. Army will more than accomplish that mission!
“Her participation creates a spectacular celebration for our Mount Zion and Forest Park graduates,” he said.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Wormuth as the 25th Secretary of the Army on May 27, 2021.
“It’s an honor to speak with these groups of graduates,” Wormuth said. “These young adults are entering the time of their life where the possibilities to ‘be all you can be’ are endless. I hope that some of them will go on to find a calling in public service.”
