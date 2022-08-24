BreakingNews
UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
ajc logo
X

UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials

Elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, 2nd student being tested, district says

Combined ShapeCaption
Elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, 2nd student being tested, district says

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One elementary-school-aged child in Newton County has been diagnosed with monkeypox and another child in the school district is undergoing testing to confirm a diagnosis of the infectious disease, according to school officials.

The Newton County School System said it was notified Tuesday that one student at Mansfield Elementary School has tested positive the for monkeypox virus, and a student at Flint Hill Elementary School is being tested for the virus.

School district officials have notified parents at both schools via School Messenger, and parents of students who may be considered to be close contacts based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria school will receive additional communication from school officials advising them of the next steps.

The CDC defines close contacts as some who has had close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, including touching or coming into contact with the monkeypox rash, and sharing items such as towels and bedding used by an infeccted person.

The school system said on Tuesday that maintenance employees would clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools.

The number of monkeypox cases in Georgia rose to 1,220 as of Wednesday morning, according to the CDC. Georgia Department of Public Health Department spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the total cases, which will be updated later today, will include three pediatric cases, two of which are being added to the official count today. She said the two new cases include the one confirmed case at Mansfield Elementary School.

Health experts say that based on the data we have so far, the risk of monkeypox spreading in a school setting appears to be a “very low risk.” But that doesn’t mean the risk is zero.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of the COVID Task Force at Piedmont, said in a recent interview that families should practice good hand hygiene — washing hands with soap and running water for 20 seconds. She said rigorous cleaning measures, which were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, help with preventing the spread of monkeypox.

And for children living with adults in high-risk groups for monkeypox, “Encourage that person to get vaccinated against monkeypox. That is the No.1 thing the person can do to protect themselves and other people in the household.”

Combined ShapeCaption
The AJC interviewed Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious Disease Specialist at Piedmont Healthcare, asking a range of questions about Monkeypox. Video by Ryon Horn

While nearly all cases to date have been among men who have sex with men, according to the CDC, health authorities emphasize anyone can catch monkeypox. The health officials also say the virus could begin to spread more broadly.

Last month, the CDC confirmed the first U.S. cases of monkeypox in children: a toddler in California, and an infant whose family was traveling in the District of Columbia. The children, who are in good health, had symptoms and received antiviral treatment according to the CDC. The pediatric cases were likely the result of household transmission, according to the agency.

The monkeypox virus is far less transmissible than the coronavirus, and the virus is spread primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids is one-way monkeypox spreads, but DPH said in a statement that that has not been identified as a meaningful or common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.

Earlier this month, as students started returning to school, Clayton County Schools told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday that an employee had contracted the virus over the summer, but never had any contact with students or teachers.

DPH is not tracking how many cases are at schools or involve school employees, according to DPH. The agency is continuing to do contact tracing on monkeypox cases, which would include any close contacts and could potentially include workplaces.

Anyone who believes they may have monkeypox is advised to avoid close contact with others, particularly children. If contact is unavoidable, as in the case of childcare, the CDC advises that caring family members wear masks and gloves.

This is developing story. Return for updates.

About the Author

Follow Helena Oliviero on twitter

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.

Editors' Picks
Homelessness in suburbs is easy to miss, experts say 7h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
22h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
19h ago
Lawsuit: DeKalb sheriff does little to protect female jail workers
Lawsuit: DeKalb sheriff does little to protect female jail workers
Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home
6h ago
The Latest
Atlanta lawyers seek civil trial against officers that killed Rayshard Brooks
19h ago
State tracking vultures to keep Henry sanctuary bird flu outbreak from growing
22h ago
Morehouse College comes full circle with Edwin Moses track dedication
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
2h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
2h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top