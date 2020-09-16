Universities to conduct research on Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs accepted $75,000 in a matching grant, Tuesday, for the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, a Georgia Tech program The one-year project will focus on improvements to MARTA service on bus routes 5 and 87 using a transit signal priority system that indicates if a bus is running behind schedule and measures traffic congestion, a statement said.

The total cost of the project is $93,750. The $75,000 grant to Sandy Springs will be administered through the Atlanta Regional Commission. Sandy Springs City Council agreed to match funds in the amount of $18,750, during the Tuesday meeting.