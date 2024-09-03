Metro Atlanta

Union wants out of mediation with AT&T as Southeast strike goes on

In third strike week, company says it wants a deal and union move to pull out of mediation “unexpected”
Striking AT&T workers hold signs outside AT&T facility on Brockett Road, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Tucker. About 2,500 workers in metro Atlanta are part of the 17,000-worker strike across the Southeast. They been on picket lines since Aug. 16 amid an impasse in contract negotiations. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Striking AT&T workers hold signs outside AT&T facility on Brockett Road, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Tucker. About 2,500 workers in metro Atlanta are part of the 17,000-worker strike across the Southeast. They been on picket lines since Aug. 16 amid an impasse in contract negotiations. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

The union representing striking AT&T workers in the Southeast has asked that talks with the company no longer involve mediation, contending the company was using that third party to delay progress.

The Communications Workers of America, which represents the roughly 17,000 AT&T workers on strike since Aug. 16, said near-daily negotiations have not brought the sides closer to agreement since the workers’ five-year contract expired Aug. 3.

“We are meeting, but there’s no substance to it,” Richard Honeycutt, CWA vice president for the region on strike, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They won’t get to the bottom line. We all know there’s a bottom line.”

Dallas-based AT&T officials said in a written statement Tuesday the union’s move was “unexpected.”

“Withdrawing from mediation seems inconsistent with the union’s allegation of unfair labor practices,” an AT&T spokesman said. “This also goes against their stated intention to bargain toward a mutually agreeable resolution.”

ExploreThey walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears

The spokesman cited previous contracts reached by AT&T with other unions earlier this year as evidence that it is bargaining “in good faith” toward an accord with the CWA in the Southeast.

The lack of a mediator won’t change the company’s attitude, he said: “As we have said from day 1, we are focused on reaching a fair and competitive agreement that benefits our hard-working employees as quickly as possible, and this won’t change.”

A five-year contract between the CWA workers and AT&T expired in early August and negotiators from the company and the union began meeting to discuss a new pact. But the union called a strike Aug. 16, arguing that the company was only feigning at serious talks.

Negotiators sent by AT&T came to the bargaining table with so little authority that any proposals discussed had to be routed back through corporate channels to higher-ups in the company and vetted, Honeycutt said. The process was tedious and rarely produced a step closer to a deal, he said.

“We want someone at the bargaining table who can really bargain,” he said.

About 2,500 of the striking AT&T workers are in metro Atlanta. But the strikers are all over a region that includes Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2 workers killed and 1 injured in tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canadian rail union files lawsuits challenging back-to-work orders
Placeholder Image

Workers vote to reject union at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Mayor Dickens commits $60 million in public funding to help unhoused2h ago
Dragon Con’s popular costumes predict what to expect this Halloween2h ago
Julie Chrisley is not in federal custody. So where is she?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon