Dallas-based AT&T officials said in a written statement Tuesday the union’s move was “unexpected.”

“Withdrawing from mediation seems inconsistent with the union’s allegation of unfair labor practices,” an AT&T spokesman said. “This also goes against their stated intention to bargain toward a mutually agreeable resolution.”

The spokesman cited previous contracts reached by AT&T with other unions earlier this year as evidence that it is bargaining “in good faith” toward an accord with the CWA in the Southeast.

The lack of a mediator won’t change the company’s attitude, he said: “As we have said from day 1, we are focused on reaching a fair and competitive agreement that benefits our hard-working employees as quickly as possible, and this won’t change.”

A five-year contract between the CWA workers and AT&T expired in early August and negotiators from the company and the union began meeting to discuss a new pact. But the union called a strike Aug. 16, arguing that the company was only feigning at serious talks.

Negotiators sent by AT&T came to the bargaining table with so little authority that any proposals discussed had to be routed back through corporate channels to higher-ups in the company and vetted, Honeycutt said. The process was tedious and rarely produced a step closer to a deal, he said.

“We want someone at the bargaining table who can really bargain,” he said.

About 2,500 of the striking AT&T workers are in metro Atlanta. But the strikers are all over a region that includes Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.