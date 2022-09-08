BreakingNews
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark

08/04/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — AJC reporter Ernie Suggs and columnist Nedra Rhone pose for a portrait in Atlanta, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Black-oriented newsletter continues to tell the stories about us

More than a year ago, when we had the idea of putting together a weekly newsletter that would tell the story of Black Atlanta—and in essence, Black America—the hardest thing was coming up with a name.

What must our forefathers have gone through when they came up with such lasting names like “Freedom’s Journal,” “Jet,” “Ebony,” “The Crisis,” or “The Phylon?”

We wanted something that spoke to Atlanta’s enduring links to its social and civil rights legacy, while also acknowledging how right now, Atlanta is the world’s epicenter for Black culture and thought.

Lifestyle Columnist Nedra Rhone, is one of the co-editors of the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

Lifestyle Columnist Nedra Rhone, is one of the co-editors of the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

After weeks of fighting, we agreed on “Unapologetically ATL.”

As the term has become a mantra for Black people across the country who are proudly reclaiming their Black culture, “Unapologetic” seemed perfect.

Fortunately, things got better from there and we’ve had a much easier time pulling together our best stories week after week.

ExploreSubscribe to Unapologetically ATL

It is hard to believe it has been a year, but this issue of Unapologetically ATL marks the one-year anniversary of this newsletter that we hoped would bring our audience an unvarnished set of truths.

Ernie Suggs, a 25-year-veteran of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is one of the co-editors of the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

Ernie Suggs, a 25-year-veteran of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is one of the co-editors of the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

Instead of simply recapping events, Unapologetically ATL appreciates and explains the often complex nuances that we see within the culture to deliver news that is in-depth, sophisticated and timely.

Unapologetically ATL is where Tiran Jackson came to tell the story about losing his wife and his leg in a tragic accident, before building himself back up and finding love again.

Kaye Jackson tells a story while her husband Tiran Jackson laughs while sitting on the benches of the basketball court at Life Time Woodstock on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Woodstock, Georgia. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com)

Credit: Chris Day

Kaye Jackson tells a story while her husband Tiran Jackson laughs while sitting on the benches of the basketball court at Life Time Woodstock on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Woodstock, Georgia. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com)

Credit: Chris Day

Unapologetically ATL is where we stepped back to look at the Fair Housing Act some 50 years after its enactment and discovered that residential segregation in Atlanta remains high.

Atlanta University students picket against segregation at the Georgia State Capitol in this February 1962 file photo. BILL WILSON / THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta University students picket against segregation at the Georgia State Capitol in this February 1962 file photo. BILL WILSON / THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Unapologetically ATL is where we focused on the historic nature of how two Black men -- on the polar opposite spectrum of everything -- are making history as they battle each other for a seat in the United States Senate.

This year, the newsletter not only leaned heavily into stories of great importance and consequence, but we have also touched on topics to get you talking, active and excited.

Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock 2022 Georgia Senate election.

Credit: Staff and wire

Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock 2022 Georgia Senate election.

Credit: Staff and wire

We have included restaurant, book and movie reviews in the newsletter, along with our original videos which often serve as primers to hot-button issues.

Each week we feature stunning photos, courtesy of our stellar team of photographers, that provide our readers visual insight into life in metro Atlanta.

All from a Black perspective.

Of course, we can’t forget our weekly musical playlists. Curated by the AJC staff, the playlists offer a glimpse at the many ways in which Black music and Black musical tastes are far from monolithic.

Najja Parker, the producer for Unapologetically ATL, hosted the newsletter's presentation Tuesday at the AJC's "State of the State," event.

Credit: Brandon Clifton

Najja Parker, the producer for Unapologetically ATL, hosted the newsletter's presentation Tuesday at the AJC's "State of the State," event.

Credit: Brandon Clifton

Unapologetically ATL is proud of the work that we have done this year — how we have sifted through the tangles of Black life to give our audience a clearer vision of who we are.

That is evident in the number of subscribers that we continue to gain and in the reception we received at this week’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “State of Our State” event. We had a rare moment to meet and talk with old readers and as well as those we hope will become new subscribers.

In this time of global, political, and cultural uncertainty, our authenticity is what is going to keep us moving forward.

Unapologetically.

About the Authors

