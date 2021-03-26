Two-thirds of DeKalb students continue with remote learning option

Explore More stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

Reopening classrooms was a contentious topic among DeKalb parents, teachers and staff. While many parents supported reopening schools, dozens of teachers rallied in opposition of the plan, calling the district’s proposal unsafe.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said this month that the debate on reopening classrooms has been an “extremely polarizing discussion.”

“My hope is that now that we have moved past this, that we will be able to begin the healing process as a system and focus our energies on academic excellence,” she said.

DeKalb and other districts closed their doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It began the 2020-21 school year with remote learning for all students.

DeKalb is among the last in metro Atlanta to reopen classrooms to students. Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry county schools began offering in-person learning to students during the fall semester. Atlanta Public Schools began rolling out its reopening plan in January.

Only Clayton County schools remain virtual, but the district said it will allow its pre-K through fifth grade students, as well as special education students of all grade levels, to return to campus for face-to-face instruction starting April 12.