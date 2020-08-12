Two southside school board incumbents fall in runoff

Two incumbent members of the boards of education for Clayton and Henry counties appeared headed for defeat in Tuesday’s runoff, according to unofficial results.
Henry County school board chairman Josh Hinton and Clayton County Board of Education member Judy Johnson trailed their opponents in their respective District 2 and District 7 races. Both were elected to their seats in 2012.
Officials results, including outstanding provisional ballots, will be posted on Monday.
In the Henry County sheriff’s race, Reginald Scandrett appeared to being cruising to victory and would be the Democratic nominee for the job in November. Scandrett, who is ahead by several thousand votes in the low-turnout race, would face Republican Jack Redlinger if he wins.
Henry Sheriff Keith McBrayer announced in April that he is retiring.