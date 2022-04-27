Trump election meddling probe to cause downtown Atlanta road closures

Trump Held, in Contempt of Court, by New York Judge.On April 25, a New York judge held Donald Trump in contempt of court for refusing to hand over documents to the state's attorney general. .The ruling comes as an extraordinary rebuke of the former United States president. .Judge Arthur F. Engoron reportedly ordered Trump to comply with a subpoena to turn over records to the court. .Judge Arthur F. Engoron reportedly ordered Trump to comply with a subpoena to turn over records to the court. .Trump was also handed a $10,000 fine per day until he meets the judge's requirements. .'NYT' reports that lawyers for Trump argued that they found no further documents to provide after a thorough search for additional records. .'NYT' reports that lawyers for Trump argued that they found no further documents to provide after a thorough search for additional records. .According to Justice Engoron, Trump's legal team had failed to provide sufficient detail regarding their search for additional records. .Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into whether Trump's annual financial statements falsely inflated the value of his assets.Ms. James' civil inquiry runs parallel to a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. .In March, Justice Engoron ordered Trump and his children be deposed.That ruling was subsequently appealed by the Trumps. .In April, Ms. James called for Trump tobe held in contempt and assessed a fine if he failed to turn over the requested documents.