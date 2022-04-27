BreakingNews
Trump election meddling probe to cause downtown Atlanta road closures
Trump election meddling probe to cause downtown Atlanta road closures

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)



By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the department will close some roads in downtown Atlanta next week ahead of major court proceedings.

The agency plans to close four roads starting Monday, which is when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office begin to select members of a special grand jury who will investigate whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Expect water blockades at the corners of the Fulton County Justice Center Complex. Transit buses will have access. Drivers will be allowed to access the Underground Atlanta parking decks via Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

ExploreFulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe

“The public is advised to avoid the area, unless they must conduct business in the vicinity,” according to the announcement.

Details of the closures are below:

  • Pryor Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street
  • Mitchell Street from Pryor Street to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue between Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
  • On Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: the two lanes adjacent to the Fulton County Justice Center complex will be closed between Central Avenue and Pryor Street
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has announced the department will be closing some roads in downtown Atlanta for the beginning of selecting members of the special grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump. (Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office



Credit: Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office



Credit: Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

There are some other services changes to be aware of next week.

Any Fulton resident who receives a jury summons for May 2, should follow the instructions of that summons. Also note that the Fulton County Magistrate Court will be conducting first appearance hearings only on May 2; all other hearings will be rescheduled.

Those who need in-person access to Fulton justice agencies are encouraged to visit satellite locations outside of downtown. Learn more about that at www.fultoncountyga.gov/courts-and-justice-agencies.

