Trilith’s under-construction boutique hotel to be south metro ‘portal’

The five-story hotel, which leaders hope to open in January 2024, comes as demand for lodging far outstrips supply in south metro Atlanta, especially the higher-end hotels preferred by Hollywood actors. Many either rent homes in the Fayette County community or trek to Atlanta for its more varied lodging offerings.

“We will be a four-and-a-half stars hotel,” said Joe Collier, president and founder of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “We’re going to be nice enough to compete with any hotel in town, but we’ll be approachable.”

Mainsail, Trilith Development and Development Ventures Group have partnered as owner of the hotel.

Rooms will start on the high side of $200 a night, Collier said. Those rates, however, could double depending on occupancy and season.

Amenities will include a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, rooftop bar, ballroom, meeting space and outdoor greens for large gatherings. A chef-driven restaurant is also planned, with details to be revealed later, he said.

And who knows, Parker and Collier said, guests could spot a Marvel or DC comics actor hanging out in the lobby.

“The thought that they could actually be sitting there having a hamburger or a drink at the rooftop bar and Thor comes walking by, that’s going to be very interesting to people,” Collier said.