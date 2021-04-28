Topgolf to open Friday at The Exchange at Gwinnett

Gwinnett County residents and visitors will have a new place to entertain themselves with high-tech golf games starting Friday.
Topgolf will open its Buford location at The Exchange at Gwinnett near the Mall of Georgia on April 30. The two-story venue will offer 72 climate-controlled bays.
The venue will accept walk-ins and reservations made in advance on Topgolf’s website. Customers will be able to purchase food and beverages on-site. The Buford location will be open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
There are social distancing markers throughout the venue and dividers at the hitting bays. Game screens, golf clubs and bays will be disinfected after each group. Common areas will also be disinfected every hour by cleaning teams.
The Buford venue will be Topgolf’s fourth location in Georgia, with others located in Alpharetta, midtown Atlanta and Augusta.
The Exchange at Gwinnett is a 106-acre project on Buford Drive near I-85 that will offer nearly 465,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.