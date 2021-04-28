Topgolf to open Friday at The Exchange at Gwinnett

Topgolf will open its Buford location at The Exchange at Gwinnett near the Mall of Georgia on April 30. The two-story venue will offer 72 climate-controlled bays.

The venue will accept walk-ins and reservations made in advance on Topgolf’s website. Customers will be able to purchase food and beverages on-site. The Buford location will be open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday through Saturday.