Top Georgia official for disabilities and mental health to retire

“Georgia has demonstrated an ability to step boldly into system gaps,” she said. “Our decade of transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Gwen Skinner, who serves on the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, has worked with Fitzgerald for about twenty years. Skinner said she was impressed by Fitzgerald’s work to overhaul the hospital systems, serve more people with developmental disabilities, and expand school based mental health programs, particularly in rural areas.

“People want to see dramatic changes and very rapid fire changes to the behavioral health system, but you have to be very thoughtful when you sit in that chair,” Skinner said.

Indeed, there are still areas for improvement. A court-appointed reviewer found that state officials have failed to meet numerous requirements related to caring for people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities. And more than 7,000 people with disabilities are waiting for services.

Fitzgerald is a trained social worker, and prior to joining DBHDD she worked in several health and human service roles. She was the Vice President of Strategy for View Point Health, one of Georgia’s twenty-five community service boards, and has been a consultant on child and adolescent services in several states.

Fitzgerald also served as the Executive Director for the Mental Health Association of Georgia, and started her career in the Mental Health Program of The Carter Center.

Over the next several weeks, Fitzgerald said she will work with Gov. Brian Kemp to ensure a smooth transition, before she starts considering her next professional move.