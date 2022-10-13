ajc logo
X

Top Georgia official for disabilities and mental health to retire

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald will leave at year’s end

The state’s top ranking official who oversees the department that serves Georgians with disabilities and mental illness is stepping down.

Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, wrote in a letter to staff on Wednesday that she is retiring from state service. Her retirement will be effective at the end of the year.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve our great state in such a meaningful way, and at the pleasure of two governors who demonstrated an incredible commitment to making life better for Georgians living with mental illness, substance abuse disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she wrote.

Fitzgerald has served as the commissioner since 2016, and has been with the department since 2012. The department, often referred to as DBHDD, operates state hospitals and provides community-based services, serving people with mental illness, substance use disorders, or intellectual and developmental disabilities. DBHDD functions as the state’s safety net and is primarily responsible for serving residents who are uninsured, as well as those who are on Medicaid.

In her letter, Fitzgerald said that she has witnessed an “extraordinary transformation” over the last decade: there is far less stigma around seeking mental health care and state leaders want to empower Georgians who have mental illness or disabilities to lead “fulfilling lives.” Just over ten years ago, the state was reliant on institutional facilities to serve vulnerable Georgians. Since that time, she said that the state has invested in a community-based system of crisis services, and overhauled hospital care.

“Georgia has demonstrated an ability to step boldly into system gaps,” she said. “Our decade of transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Gwen Skinner, who serves on the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, has worked with Fitzgerald for about twenty years. Skinner said she was impressed by Fitzgerald’s work to overhaul the hospital systems, serve more people with developmental disabilities, and expand school based mental health programs, particularly in rural areas.

“People want to see dramatic changes and very rapid fire changes to the behavioral health system, but you have to be very thoughtful when you sit in that chair,” Skinner said.

Indeed, there are still areas for improvement. A court-appointed reviewer found that state officials have failed to meet numerous requirements related to caring for people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities. And more than 7,000 people with disabilities are waiting for services.

Fitzgerald is a trained social worker, and prior to joining DBHDD she worked in several health and human service roles. She was the Vice President of Strategy for View Point Health, one of Georgia’s twenty-five community service boards, and has been a consultant on child and adolescent services in several states.

Fitzgerald also served as the Executive Director for the Mental Health Association of Georgia, and started her career in the Mental Health Program of The Carter Center.

Over the next several weeks, Fitzgerald said she will work with Gov. Brian Kemp to ensure a smooth transition, before she starts considering her next professional move.

About the Author

Follow Katherine Landergan on twitter

Katherine Landergan is the Health and Safety Net reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Unidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home 47m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican
6h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch
15h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
3h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
3h ago

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
29m ago
The Latest

Georgia has nation’s highest flu rate; children among the hardest-hit
3h ago
Test story
4h ago
Top officials commit to improving care for Georgia’s veterans
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top