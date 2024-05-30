THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Picture-perfect’ day in store

If you can spare some time to soak in the sun, today is a good day to do it. Friday and Saturday, too.
Thursday morning is starting off crisp in the 60s and even some 50s in some parts of metro Atlanta. As the day wears on, we’ll see temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s for highs, and no rain is in sight.
“This is going to be a picture-perfect day once again,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “Maybe you’re heading out to the pool, to the playground or the park today — wall-to-wall sunshine, not even a chance for any showers or thunderstorms thanks to that very dry air that’s in place.”
That’ll be the story for the next few days. Friday will see a repeat in conditions with highs staying in the low to mid 80s. Saturday, too, but there will be a few more clouds in the sky and just a slight chance — 20% — of showers.
It’ll be Sunday when we switch to a more active weather pattern, Kramlich said. High temps will stay in the low 80s, but there is a 40% chance of showers with an isolated storm possible. That pattern will repeat at least through the first half of next week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
