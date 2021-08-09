‘The First 48′ TV show to feature more Gwinnett police, crime

Gwinnett officers first appeared on the true crime docu-series in 2019 for their investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred at the Midnight Blu Cafe nightclub in Norcross. Another episode detailed the homicide case for the 2017 killing of George Young.

One or two cameramen show up at police headquarters while the homicide unit is in the office and follow officers to crime scenes, said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle. Each episode focus on a particular case, he said, and the department doesn’t dictate which ones air.

Former Police Chief Butch Ayers said in 2017 that the show chose to film the Gwinnett County Police Department due its high homicide clearance rate. In 2020, the department had a clearance rate of 85%. So far in 2021, the clearance rate is 86%.

“The First 48 is victim-oriented,” Winderweedle said in an email. “It helps the community see how hard our homicide detectives work on solving cases, leading to our department’s high homicide clearance rate.”