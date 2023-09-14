The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes its newsroom’s fall interns

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce its roster of fall interns.

The five talented young journalists will be assigned to different departments in the newspaper’s newsroom.

They represent the media company’s commitment to developing young, diverse journalists who will continue our mission to deliver the highest level of journalism to our community.

They are:

Auzzy Byrdsell , a Morehouse College student who is assigned to the Local Government team

Rahul Deshpande, a Georgia Tech student who is assigned to the Digital Storytelling team

Charlotte Varnes, a Northwestern University student who is assigned to the Sports team

Ashleigh Ewald, an Oglethorpe University student who is assigned to the Digital team

Amanda Henry, a Kennesaw State University student who is assigned to the Digital team

