The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes its newsroom’s fall interns

Credit: Todd Duncan

Credit: Todd Duncan

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce its roster of fall interns.

The five talented young journalists will be assigned to different departments in the newspaper’s newsroom.

They represent the media company’s commitment to developing young, diverse journalists who will continue our mission to deliver the highest level of journalism to our community.

They are:

  • Auzzy Byrdsell, a Morehouse College student who is assigned to the Local Government team
  • Rahul Deshpande, a Georgia Tech student who is assigned to the Digital Storytelling team
  • Charlotte Varnes, a Northwestern University student who is assigned to the Sports team
  • Ashleigh Ewald, an Oglethorpe University student who is assigned to the Digital team
  • Amanda Henry, a Kennesaw State University student who is assigned to the Digital team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Our journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

If you or someone you know is interested in the AJC’s internship program, please visit https://www.ajc.com/internships/

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title9h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more
7h ago

Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center

I-285 in Sandy Springs back open after truck overturns, spills chicken
8h ago

Delta makes elite frequent flier status and Sky Clubs harder to reach
12h ago

Delta makes elite frequent flier status and Sky Clubs harder to reach
12h ago

Credit: ASSOCiA

TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
19h ago
East Point to launch community compost program
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
16h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top