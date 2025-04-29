Taxes are due this week in Georgia. Here’s what to know

Georgians may have gotten extra time to file taxes this year, but the new deadline is sneaking up this week.
Tax Day, the annual deadline by which taxpayers are required to file returns, typically falls on April 15. But Georgia and other states got an extension to Thursday for both federal and state taxes because of Hurricane Helene.
The extra two weeks applied to all Georgians and businesses based here to give those directly impacted by the storm more time to make payments.
Even for those with a six-month extension to Oct. 15, any taxes owed are due by the May 1 deadline. Those who wait to pay risk penalties and interest on the money they owe, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
Taxpayers who miss the deadline and owe on their 2024 return should file and pay as soon as possible to limit penalties and interest, the IRS said. Those who are unable to file by the deadline could be eligible for penalty relief, depending on the circumstances.
Tax scams also ramp up this time of year. Experts warn the IRS will not call or text to demand payments.
