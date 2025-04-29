Taxes are due this week in Georgia. Here’s what to know

Georgians may have gotten extra time to file taxes this year, but the new deadline is sneaking up this week.

Tax Day, the annual deadline by which taxpayers are required to file returns, typically falls on April 15. But Georgia and other states got an extension to Thursday for both federal and state taxes because of Hurricane Helene.

The extra two weeks applied to all Georgians and businesses based here to give those directly impacted by the storm more time to make payments.