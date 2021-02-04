Taskforce to voice opposition to new Futlon DA’s decision to transfer Brooks’ shooting to Attorney General

The The People’s Uprising Task Force “remains committed to ensure justice is served in both cases,” the press release said. “We continue to stand in solidarity with Rayshard Brooks’ family.”

In a letter that she wrote to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr last week, Willis argued that Howard’s conduct, particularly his use of video evidence in campaign advertisements, raised sufficient questions about appropriateness of her office handling of the cases. Carr can use his office to prosecute the cases, or seek to have them transferred to another district attorney.

Willis’ letter also said that Howard may have violated a Georgia Bar Rule that prohibits prosecutors in a criminal cases from making statements unless they are necessary to inform the “public of the nature and extent of the prosecutor’s action and that serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”

Attorney Noah Pines, who represents Rolfe, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Willis’ decision was the correct one.