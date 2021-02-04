Taskforce to voice opposition to new Futlon DA’s decision to transfer Brooks’ shooting to Attorney General

The People’s Uprising Task Force, a coalition of elected officials, organizers and activists, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to express their disappointment at newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision to turn over the charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks to the Georgia Attorney General’s office.
According to a press release, the event will occur at the site of the Wendy’s restaurant were an Atlanta Police Officer fatally shot Brooks in June during an attempted DUI arrest. Georgia State Representatives Erica Thomas and David Deyer, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown and Civil Rights attorney Gerald A. Griggs are expected to speak.
The Wendy’s, which was occupied by protestors for weeks over the summer, has since been demolished.
Former Fulton DA Paul Howard charged Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was also fired from the Atlanta police department and is free on a $500,000 bond, with felony murder. Brooks, a 27-year-old father of four, scuffled with officers after they attempted to arrest him, striking one and grabbing a Taser from the other.
Willis has also sought to have the cases involving six officers charged in the tasing of two young people in May transferred elsewhere. The incident happened as police tried to enforce a curfew during mass demonstrations against police brutality over the summer.
The The People’s Uprising Task Force “remains committed to ensure justice is served in both cases,” the press release said. “We continue to stand in solidarity with Rayshard Brooks’ family.”
In a letter that she wrote to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr last week, Willis argued that Howard’s conduct, particularly his use of video evidence in campaign advertisements, raised sufficient questions about appropriateness of her office handling of the cases. Carr can use his office to prosecute the cases, or seek to have them transferred to another district attorney.
Willis’ letter also said that Howard may have violated a Georgia Bar Rule that prohibits prosecutors in a criminal cases from making statements unless they are necessary to inform the “public of the nature and extent of the prosecutor’s action and that serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”
Attorney Noah Pines, who represents Rolfe, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Willis’ decision was the correct one.