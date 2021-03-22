Suwanee explores options for permanent outdoor seating

There’s no hard deadline for the end of the tent program, but the five tents along Town Center Avenue and the six in the park next to it were considered temporary. Weather will help shape the potential permanent enclosures, Allen said.

Councilmember Heather Hall said there’s a need for more general seating in Town Center, as there are too few places to sit without someone “germing” on her. She said the city needs to more clearly publicize the spaces available in the parking deck close to Town Center, considering the tents take up some of the otherwise available parking spaces.

The city spent about $3,900 on each tent, while the restaurants who use them maintain their upkeep. City officials favored the idea of leasing the outdoor seating areas to restaurants for them to maintain in a similar fashion.

City staff will continue evaluating and researching the benefits and costs of permanent outdoor seating options before city officials consider them, Allen said.