Metro Atlanta

Survey: Henry Schools superintendent must tackle discipline, achievement

The ability to tackle student discipline and achievement top the list of qualities the next superintendent of Henry County Schools must possess, according to a survey of residents of the south metro Atlanta community. AJC file photo

The ability to tackle student discipline and achievement top the list of qualities the next superintendent of Henry County Schools must possess, according to a survey of residents of the south metro Atlanta community. AJC file photo
By
16 minutes ago

The ability to address student discipline and educational achievement topped a list of qualities Henry County residents are seeking in the district’s next schools superintendent.

Residents ranked maintaining effective discipline at school and academic performance as two of the south metro Atlanta school district’s biggest weaknesses in a survey the district recently released from superintendent search firm Georgia School Boards Association.

Henry, like most districts in metro Atlanta, has struggled with student violence, including students bringing weapons to school and fights that result in the school system going into lockdown. The school system also put in metal detectors to improve event safety.

Tackling the issues are critical to the learning environment and eventual student outcomes in a district that is one of the fastest growing in metro Atlanta, the survey found.

“Regarding discipline, the superintendent is known for their fair and consistent approach,” the survey said of the desired superintendent. “They understand the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment while considering each student’s needs and circumstances.”

Former Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis announced in January that she was leaving the district for a job as the leader of Cherokee County School District. Carl Knowlton was named interim Henry County Schools superintendent in February while the school system searches for a permanent replacement.

About 900 Henry residents participated in the survey, which was conducted in April and May.

Residents want someone who has been a principal of a school or a teacher as the next superintendent more than they want a candidate who already has experience as a superintendent, according to the survey. Henry residents want a leader who values input from teachers and recognize that “they are on the front lines of education.”

“The new superintendent prioritizes supporting employees, especially teachers,” the survey found. “They believe in empowering and equipping educators to succeed in their roles and recognize teachers’ crucial impact on student success.”

Residents also put honesty and being ethical as the top qualities sought in its next superintendent, followed by the ability to solve problems and being transparent.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

High-profile violent incidents raise concerns in downtown Atlanta

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Passage of new Georgia law leaves local immigrants confused and anxious
2h ago

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales
The Latest

Credit: Jim Gaines

Group hails halt to new Fulton jail plans, calls for new ideas
1h ago
Temps will tease 100 degrees amid heat wave
1h ago
FBI raid thrusts antitrust claims against Atlanta landlords into spotlight
Featured

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith