Survey: Henry Schools superintendent must tackle discipline, achievement

The ability to address student discipline and educational achievement topped a list of qualities Henry County residents are seeking in the district’s next schools superintendent.
Residents ranked maintaining effective discipline at school and academic performance as two of the south metro Atlanta school district’s biggest weaknesses in a survey the district recently released from superintendent search firm Georgia School Boards Association.
Henry, like most districts in metro Atlanta, has struggled with student violence, including students bringing weapons to school and fights that result in the school system going into lockdown. The school system also put in metal detectors to improve event safety.
Tackling the issues are critical to the learning environment and eventual student outcomes in a district that is one of the fastest growing in metro Atlanta, the survey found.
“Regarding discipline, the superintendent is known for their fair and consistent approach,” the survey said of the desired superintendent. “They understand the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment while considering each student’s needs and circumstances.”
Former Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis announced in January that she was leaving the district for a job as the leader of Cherokee County School District. Carl Knowlton was named interim Henry County Schools superintendent in February while the school system searches for a permanent replacement.
About 900 Henry residents participated in the survey, which was conducted in April and May.
Residents want someone who has been a principal of a school or a teacher as the next superintendent more than they want a candidate who already has experience as a superintendent, according to the survey. Henry residents want a leader who values input from teachers and recognize that “they are on the front lines of education.”
“The new superintendent prioritizes supporting employees, especially teachers,” the survey found. “They believe in empowering and equipping educators to succeed in their roles and recognize teachers’ crucial impact on student success.”
Residents also put honesty and being ethical as the top qualities sought in its next superintendent, followed by the ability to solve problems and being transparent.
