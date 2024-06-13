Survey: Henry Schools superintendent must tackle discipline, achievement

Tackling the issues are critical to the learning environment and eventual student outcomes in a district that is one of the fastest growing in metro Atlanta, the survey found.

“Regarding discipline, the superintendent is known for their fair and consistent approach,” the survey said of the desired superintendent. “They understand the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment while considering each student’s needs and circumstances.”

Former Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis announced in January that she was leaving the district for a job as the leader of Cherokee County School District. Carl Knowlton was named interim Henry County Schools superintendent in February while the school system searches for a permanent replacement.

About 900 Henry residents participated in the survey, which was conducted in April and May.

Residents want someone who has been a principal of a school or a teacher as the next superintendent more than they want a candidate who already has experience as a superintendent, according to the survey. Henry residents want a leader who values input from teachers and recognize that “they are on the front lines of education.”

“The new superintendent prioritizes supporting employees, especially teachers,” the survey found. “They believe in empowering and equipping educators to succeed in their roles and recognize teachers’ crucial impact on student success.”

Residents also put honesty and being ethical as the top qualities sought in its next superintendent, followed by the ability to solve problems and being transparent.