Metro Atlanta

SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Highs in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta

Some sunshine may peek through around 4 p.m., but the day will remain particularly overcast. The clouds won’t prevent Atlanta from reaching a high of 71 degrees.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Some sunshine may peek through around 4 p.m., but the day will remain particularly overcast. The clouds won’t prevent Atlanta from reaching a high of 71 degrees.
By
1 hour ago

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 70s.

Morning temperatures will be mild in metro Atlanta. The average low for this time of year is 42 degrees, but Sunday morning will only dip down to 51 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Parts of central Georgia will see lows at 53 degrees, and northeast Georgia will experience seasonal lows at 41 degrees.

“Temperatures are going to start off Sunday morning by nearly 10 degrees warmer than average,” Deon said.

The early morning hours will be partly cloudy and as we near daybreak, more cloud coverage will build. Some sunshine may peek through around 4 p.m., but the day will remain particularly overcast. The clouds won’t prevent Atlanta from reaching a high of 71 degrees.

Despite the low chance for rain, the possibility of a passing shower cannot be ruled out. The chance for rain will rise to about 20% in the late afternoon and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

“Better rain chances arrive as we head into the day Tuesday,” Deon stated.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, though overnight lows and afternoon highs will be warmer. The chance of rain begins to increase Monday evening as we head into Tuesday.

Some passing showers are possible early Tuesday, but the NWS reported that heavier rain is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is causing the waves of showers and thunderstorms to hit the state until about Wednesday, Deon said.

Temperatures for the next few days will remain high, with some days dipping into the high 60s and others climbing into the low 70s.

Five-day forecast, March 3, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide5m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents
9h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
4h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
5h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
5h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

After Laken Riley’s killing in Athens, women runners stride in solidarity
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Temps rising through weekend with incoming warm air
21h ago
Atlanta attorney awarded American Bar Association’s highest honor
City seeks public input for long-term development plan
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals