SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Highs in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta

The early morning hours will be partly cloudy and as we near daybreak, more cloud coverage will build. Some sunshine may peek through around 4 p.m., but the day will remain particularly overcast. The clouds won’t prevent Atlanta from reaching a high of 71 degrees.

Despite the low chance for rain, the possibility of a passing shower cannot be ruled out. The chance for rain will rise to about 20% in the late afternoon and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

“Better rain chances arrive as we head into the day Tuesday,” Deon stated.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, though overnight lows and afternoon highs will be warmer. The chance of rain begins to increase Monday evening as we head into Tuesday.

Some passing showers are possible early Tuesday, but the NWS reported that heavier rain is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is causing the waves of showers and thunderstorms to hit the state until about Wednesday, Deon said.

Temperatures for the next few days will remain high, with some days dipping into the high 60s and others climbing into the low 70s.

