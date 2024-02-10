SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Heavy storms, some relief in the afternoon

Those afternoon hours may still see some isolated showers, but it’s a good time to take a stroll outside to avoid being cooped up all day. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

Evening storms will be strong and then continue overnight and into Monday morning.

“Areas across all of North Georgia could see up to an inch of rain (by Sunday evening),” Lopez said.

The heaviest rainfall is projected to come Monday, Lopez stated. Areas in the metro could see up to 4 inches of rain by the evening.

There is a Level 2 threat for heavy storms and gusty winds for parts south of Atlanta and into South Georgia, while there is a Level 1 threat for storms in North Georgia, including the metro area, on Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will remain mild with a high of 66 degrees, but overnight lows will drop into the low 40s.

