How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, or just the halftime show

There are three kinds of people on Sunday night — those who watch the Super Bowl, those who don’t and folks who start paying attention at halftime.

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, boosting Atlanta interest in the big game. The Atlantan, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, joined the Black Eyed Peas for their set at the 2011 Super Bowl, but this time he will command the spotlight.

The Super Bowl halftime show will begin around 8-8:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game begins about 6:30 p.m. on CBS and streams on Paramount+, along with cbs.com and CBS Sports apps. In Atlanta, the CBS station is Atlanta News First, Channel 46.