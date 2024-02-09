How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, or just the halftime show

There are three kinds of people on Sunday night — those who watch the Super Bowl, those who don’t and folks who start paying attention at halftime.
Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, boosting Atlanta interest in the big game. The Atlantan, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, joined the Black Eyed Peas for their set at the 2011 Super Bowl, but this time he will command the spotlight.
The Super Bowl halftime show will begin around 8-8:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game begins about 6:30 p.m. on CBS and streams on Paramount+, along with cbs.com and CBS Sports apps. In Atlanta, the CBS station is Atlanta News First, Channel 46.
To listen, the national radio broadcast is on Westwood One, including 92.9 The Game in Atlanta and the Audacy app. It is also available on Tunein and Sirius XM.
And if you really can’t get your fill with just the game, CBS promises seven hours of pregame coverage, starting at 11:30 a.m. Westwood One’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m.
Got kids? CBS also has a companion Nickelodeon Super Bowl broadcast.
Other entertainers to watch: Before the game, Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem, with Post Malone performing “America the Beautiful.” Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
On Saturday, CBS will carry the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration,” a one-hour extravaganza hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold that brings together an evening of inspirational music, football and comedy. Clark Atlanta alumna Melanie Few created the TV special, which is marking its 25th year.
