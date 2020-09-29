Suit: Gwinnett man scammed investors in COVID-19 investment scheme

Ads targeting investors for this scheme were posted mainly on Craigslist, including the site’s boards for the Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas areas. Titles of these posts include “Stock market is crumbling, profit off the coronavirus with Forex,” according to the suit. Forex is an abbreviation for the foreign exchange market, the trading market for foreign currency, which can change in value relative to the U.S. dollar.

The ads included misleading images purporting to show Ramos' trading account holding almost $750,000 — he does not have a registered trading account, according to the agency — and profits of more than $450,000. Victims were pressured to send Ramos money quickly and only through online platforms like PayPal and Zelle, the suit says.

The Texas State Securities Board documented Ramos making these claims in an undercover investigation. Ramos identified himself as Anthony Green and said that Kenzley Ramos was the “finance guy” an investor should send their money to. Multiple investors told the Texas State Securities Board that they never received returns on their investment and Ramos refused to return their initial investments.

The state board in April filed a cease and desist order against Ramos, ordering him to stop the scheme. The federal lawusit seeks the same, as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission claims Ramos has not stopped.

The commission has charged Ramos with six violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and federal trading regulations. In the suit, it asks a judge to permanently ban him from trading commodities. The suit also demands Ramos pay back the money he took from investors and pay a fine to the federal government.