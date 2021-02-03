Sugar Hill reviews plan for more high-end apartments

Less than a year after the arrival of Broadstone Sugar Hill, more high-end residential apartments may be constructed right across the street in the Gwinnett city’s newly formed downtown district.
At its Feb. 1 work session, Sugar Hill City Council discussed the plans for a mixed-use development that would add about 300 apartments, retail space and a parking deck between West Broad Street, Temple Drive, Buford Drive and Hillcrest Drive.
The development application was submitted by Terwilliger Pappas, a construction company that has built similar luxury apartments across metro Atlanta. Following a recommendation to approve the development from the city’s planning commission, the Council will vote on the matter at its Feb. 8 meeting.
About 90% of the apartment units would come with one or two bedrooms, with the remaining 10% having three. Young professionals and empty nesters would be the target demographics for renters, according to a letter submitted by the developer along with its application.
Residents would be able to take advantage of a resort-style saltwater pool, dog park and a clubhouse with a coffee bar, game room and fitness center. The parking deck spaces would be for both residents and downtown visitors.
In its most recent downtown master plan, the city already deemed the 4.43-acre lot as a good place for a mixed-use development. The developer argues it would satisfy the city’s desires to enhance downtown walkability and add more residential and commercial spaces.
No longer wanting to worry about the costs and challenges that come with owning a home, Mayor Steve Edwards moved into a Broadstone apartment three months ago. Many of the renters moved into the apartments for the same reason as him, he said.
Placed inside the central business district, Edwards said it’d align with the city’s goal of creating a “sense of place” for the community. With the Broadstone already at 50% capacity, it’d allow more people to live in an area in which they don’t need a car to meet their needs, he said.
Edwards expects the Council to approve the plans, considering they align with the city’s vision and the lot had already been determined a good fit for a mixed-use development.
In response to a housing study of Sugar Hill completed by real estate and economic development consultant KB Advisory Group, city Planning Director Kaipo Awana found the city needs to invest in several housing options “to avoid pricing out aging seniors, as well as smaller and younger households.”
The proposed luxury apartments would help meet demand in the future for housing options for young professionals and elderly individuals. But the study also stresses the need for housing that’s affordable to low- and moderate-income households as the population continues to grow.