Sugar Hill reviews plan for more high-end apartments

A map of the proposed Terwilliger Pappas mixed-use development. Apartment residents would have access to a pool and clubhouse, and they would share the parking deck with city visitors. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

In its most recent downtown master plan, the city already deemed the 4.43-acre lot as a good place for a mixed-use development. The developer argues it would satisfy the city’s desires to enhance downtown walkability and add more residential and commercial spaces.

No longer wanting to worry about the costs and challenges that come with owning a home, Mayor Steve Edwards moved into a Broadstone apartment three months ago. Many of the renters moved into the apartments for the same reason as him, he said.

Placed inside the central business district, Edwards said it’d align with the city’s goal of creating a “sense of place” for the community. With the Broadstone already at 50% capacity, it’d allow more people to live in an area in which they don’t need a car to meet their needs, he said.

Edwards expects the Council to approve the plans, considering they align with the city’s vision and the lot had already been determined a good fit for a mixed-use development.

In response to a housing study of Sugar Hill completed by real estate and economic development consultant KB Advisory Group, city Planning Director Kaipo Awana found the city needs to invest in several housing options “to avoid pricing out aging seniors, as well as smaller and younger households.”

The proposed luxury apartments would help meet demand in the future for housing options for young professionals and elderly individuals. But the study also stresses the need for housing that’s affordable to low- and moderate-income households as the population continues to grow.