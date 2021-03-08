Sugar Hill opens downtown art gallery and history museum

There’s a new place for art enthusiasts and history buffs to visit in Gwinnett County.
Located in the heart of its downtown across the street from City Hall, Sugar Hill officials and staff commemorated the opening of its history museum and art gallery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 25. The facilities reside on the ground level of the North Gwinnett city’s Broadstone Sugar Hill apartments located at 5010 W. Broad St.
The history museum offers permanent and special exhibits of items collected, researched and displayed by the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society. These items include photographs, documents and memorabilia that highlight the community’s churches, schools, volunteer fire department, gold mining and moonshining history, as well as the creation of nearby Lake Lanier.
In addition to learning about Sugar Hill’s history, visitors of the museum can learn about their own. The museum has a research room for people to investigate their genealogical history through a partnership with and sponsorship by the Suwanee Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The museum’s current exhibit focuses on Sugar Hill’s first Black families, following a monthlong partnership between the city and the Black Women’s Association of Sugar Hill in February to celebrate Black History Month.
The art gallery features a rotating mix of work by both local and non-local artists, with the space also hosting traveling exhibitions on a regular basis as curated by the Sugar Hill Arts Commission. The first show includes photography, mixed media, pottery and sculpture, all available for purchase.
The city started planning for the facilities in early 2018, the same time it started planning the newly opened Broadstone Sugar Hill apartments. The city spent $350,000 to build and equip the space through a combination of SPLOST taxes, grants and general fund dollars, said Kami Clements, marketing and communications coordinator of the city.
Volunteers from the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, Sugar Hill Arts Commission and other city workers staff the museum and art gallery. Admission is free, and interested visitors can check the city’s website for current hours and exhibit details.
Hours of operation (subject to change):
Tuesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.