Sugar Hill opens downtown art gallery and history museum

Located in the heart of its downtown across the street from City Hall, Sugar Hill officials and staff commemorated the opening of its history museum and art gallery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 25. The facilities reside on the ground level of the North Gwinnett city’s Broadstone Sugar Hill apartments located at 5010 W. Broad St.

The history museum offers permanent and special exhibits of items collected, researched and displayed by the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society. These items include photographs, documents and memorabilia that highlight the community’s churches, schools, volunteer fire department, gold mining and moonshining history, as well as the creation of nearby Lake Lanier.