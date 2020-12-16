Stolen items worth $15,000 found inside Marietta pawn shop, cops say

A search warrant executed Tuesday led to investigators finding several items that were still enclosed in their original packaging. Detectives called retailers who originally sold those products and confirmed the items had been stolen from their stores.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said some of the stores include Target, Cabela’s and Home Depot. Police have identified and recovered more than 150 items, including sporting goods, electronics and power tools whose values exceed $15,000.

“It was alarming to see how many of them were still brand new in their original packaging,” McPhilamy said of the items.

Stolen items found inside Pawn World include power tools, sporting goods and electronics. Credit: Marietta Police Department Credit: Marietta Police Department Credit: Marietta Police Department

Marietta police say the investigation into the case continues. Both men were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and have since bonded out of jail.