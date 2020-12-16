Stolen items worth $15,000 found inside Marietta pawn shop, cops say

Two men are charged in connection with an alleged fencing operation to sell stolen goods at a Marietta pawn shop, police said.
Pawn World owner Gordon Shane Blanton, 47, of Marietta and his employee, Michael Dituri, 64, of Roswell, were arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by receiving, theft by conversion and theft retail fencing following a six-month undercover operation, Marietta police said.
The department began investigating the business at 955 Roswell Street after receiving tips that the shop might be “working with criminals to buy and sell stolen property,” Marietta police said.
Detectives investigated the shop for several months and were able to confirm that stolen goods were being resold to customers, the department said. The city of Marietta requires all pawn shops to document sellers of any items they purchase and log them into an online database. The store, Marietta police said, was also operating without a business license “for quite some time.”
Credit: Marietta Police Department
A search warrant executed Tuesday led to investigators finding several items that were still enclosed in their original packaging. Detectives called retailers who originally sold those products and confirmed the items had been stolen from their stores.
Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said some of the stores include Target, Cabela’s and Home Depot. Police have identified and recovered more than 150 items, including sporting goods, electronics and power tools whose values exceed $15,000.
“It was alarming to see how many of them were still brand new in their original packaging,” McPhilamy said of the items.
Credit: Marietta Police Department
Marietta police say the investigation into the case continues. Both men were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and have since bonded out of jail.