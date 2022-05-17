Stockbridge youth group to hold vigil for students killed in accident

The Stockbridge Youth Council will hold a prayer vigil Tuesday for four Henry County students killed in a recent car crash.
The vigil is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the steps of Stockbridge City Hall, 4640 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The event is open to “everyone, including churches and civic groups, the city of Stockbridge said in a release.
“Community members are encouraged to bring members of the entire family out for the outside activity,” the city said.
Eagle’s Landing High School students Jordan Brown, 15, Kendarrias Dodson, 16, Kendarius Jackson, 16, and Katrina Owens, 15, died last week from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle, about a mile from their school.
A fifth student in the car, Zakrya Jones, was transported to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.
The Stockbridge event follows a community vigil held Monday at the Eagle’s Landing High football stadium.
In a Twitter post, Eagle’s Landing principal Kesha Jones thanked the community for its support.
“On behalf of the Eagle’s Landing High School family, I want to share our sincere appreciation for the many calls, thoughts, prayers, and numerous kind and caring gestures that has been extended during this extremely difficult time for our school, she wrote.
“The pain from the loss of young lives is one of the toughest feelings to experience as an educator, but it is the incredible community spirit that sustains us during times of grief and sorrow,” she said.
