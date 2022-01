Incumbent Mayor Anthony Ford and councilmember LaKeisha Grant and Alphonso Thomas, also incumbents, will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Monday at Stockbridge City Hall, 4640 N Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge, 30281.

The city said as a COVID-19 precaution, masks will be required for all in-person attendees. There also will be limited seating. The swearing in also will be streamed on Facebook.