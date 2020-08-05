Stockbridge to celebrate 100th birthday Thursday with singalong

Thursday’s event will include giveaways and a DJ to keep the celebration lively, the city said.

Stockbridge had planned outdoor festivals and concerts to mark its centennial, but had to switch gears because of soaring infections in Georgia from the virus. It also would have been difficult to follow social-distancing guidelines with big festivals.

To join the sing-a-long, be the first 100 to sign in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87870955356?pwd=aWVmWjNnUEIvWVpwWFBNVk43Si9VQT09.

Others may watch the celebration on Facebook Live by visiting @StockbridgeCityHall at noon Thursday.