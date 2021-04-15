Stockbridge settles lawsuit against Mayor Pro Tem for $1.7 million

The litigation said the issue begin in May 2016 when Alexander, who was visiting the restaurant, allegedly asked Whitson if he wanted to do “business with the city.” Whitson replied yes and Alexander order $60 worth of food.

When Alexander was asked to pay, the councilmember said, “I thought you wanted to do business with the city?” Alexander then left without paying.

Days later, code enforcement officials showed up at the eatery and began harassing Whitson until the following spring, the lawsuit said. Whitson had trouble securing a liquor license for the restaurant, signage for the eatery and other building permits.

Alexander also allegedly attacked Whitson by making false accusations to the Henry District Attorney’s office, including accusations that Whitson was on the National Sex Offender Registry and was abusive to women. Whitson filed an ethics complaint against Alexander in January 2017, which he said only fueled Alexander’s attacks.

Alexander, in an email, denied the claims and said he did not agree with the city’s insurer’s decision to settle.

“This is a business decision by the insurance company to settle this lawsuit in its entirety and to release the City of Stockbridge and Elton Alexander from all claims,” he said. “Mr. Alexander does not support the settlement and does not have the authority to override the insurance company’s decision to settle this lawsuit.

“This decision is upsetting and a distraction from the work at hand moving the community forward. I ask for your prayers during this trying time for my family and me personally.”