Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’ service at amphitheater

The facility also will offer valet parking this year, as well as a separate entrance for concertgoers paying for premiere seats, he said. There will be an enhanced bar for those seated in the amphitheater’s well, he said.

In addition, the amphitheater will improve its concessions offerings, emphasize better service from ushers to security, and gates will open two hours before shows.

Comedian Palmer Williams will act as resident host for the venue’s shows, Young said.

“I want people to have a Chick-fil-A experience every time they come here,” Young said. “Customer service is monumental to me.”

Other announced concerts include Tower of Power and the Robert Cray Band on April 16, Millie Jackson, Gerald Alson and The Manhattans on June 10 and The Emotions, The Stylistics and Blue Magic in a 70s “Soul Jam” on July 22.