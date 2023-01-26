Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’ service at amphitheater

Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music venues.
The Henry County city is now calling the amphitheater “The Bridge” in digital marketing materials. Mayor Anthony Ford says the hope is to give the outdoor concert arena a more modern moniker.
“It’s still the Stockbridge Amphitheater,” Ford said, “but we’re rebranding for our new season. We’re putting a little spark into the facility.”
In addition, Harold Young, a consultant for the city, said the amphitheater is making customer service changes he hopes will remind concertgoers of Atlanta-based fast-food giant Chick-fil-A. The chain has one of the best regarded customer service operations in the nation.
The amphitheater will offer pre-paid parking for the new season, which kicks off April 14 with the Isley Brothers and special guest After 7. Paying in advance will make it easier for guests to find parking in the venue’s lot. Concertgoers have had to scramble to find parking at a nearby school, at shopping centers and other areas because the amphitheater’s primary lot often fills up quickly.
The facility also will offer valet parking this year, as well as a separate entrance for concertgoers paying for premiere seats, he said. There will be an enhanced bar for those seated in the amphitheater’s well, he said.
In addition, the amphitheater will improve its concessions offerings, emphasize better service from ushers to security, and gates will open two hours before shows.
Comedian Palmer Williams will act as resident host for the venue’s shows, Young said.
“I want people to have a Chick-fil-A experience every time they come here,” Young said. “Customer service is monumental to me.”
Other announced concerts include Tower of Power and the Robert Cray Band on April 16, Millie Jackson, Gerald Alson and The Manhattans on June 10 and The Emotions, The Stylistics and Blue Magic in a 70s “Soul Jam” on July 22.
