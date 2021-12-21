Hamburger icon
Stockbridge names finalist for city manager position

Frederick Gardiner has been named the sole finalist for the city manager's position in Stockbridge.
Frederick Gardiner has been named the sole finalist for the city manager's position in Stockbridge.

Credit: City of Stockbridge

Credit: City of Stockbridge

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Frederick Gardiner has been named the sole finalist for city manager of Stockbridge, the Henry County community has announced.

Gardiner has 20 years of experience in the public sector and most recently was city manager of East Point. Prior to that Gardiner was city administrator for McDonough and in 2004 was appointed development services director for Griffin.

Gardiner, who has a bachelor’s in management and a master’s in urban and regional planning, also has worked as director of planning and zoning for Henry County.

If approved, Gardiner will replace Randy Knighton, who left Stockbridge in September to become city administrator of Roswell. Gardiner is expected to be confirmed by the end of year, Stockbridge said in a news release.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

