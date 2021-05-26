Stockbridge leader to honor veterans on Memorial Day

Stockbridge City Councilman Alphonso Thomas wants to honor deceased veterans of the south metro community with the help of their families.
Thomas is asking residents to send photographs of family members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for a gallery Thomas is planning in their honor for the city’s Facebook page.
“Our fallen soldiers have our respect,” Thomas said in a release. “May we never forget their sacrifice and service to our nation. Join me with honoring the beloved servicemen and servicewomen by sharing photographs for this Memorial Day holiday.”
The images, which should be headshots, can depict the veterans with or without uniforms, Thomas said.
Interested citizens should send the digital photographs to zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov by 5 p.m. Friday. They may also call Zenovia Pearson at (404) 565-5109 if they have questions.