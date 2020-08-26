Stockbridge launches face mask challenge to encourage safety

In an effort to encourage residents to wear face masks, Stockbridge has launched a selfie contest for those donning the safety apparatus.
The Henry County city wants residents to post pictures of themselves wearing face masks on social media sites with the hashtag #StockbridgeMasks through Friday. Winners will be considered to be featured on the city’s social media pages.
Stockbridge said the face mask challenge is in collaboration with the city’s Wear Your Mask campaign, which was initiated several weeks ago.