X

Stockbridge launches face mask challenge to encourage safety

The city of Stockbridge has launched a social media challenge for residents to wear face masks. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
The city of Stockbridge has launched a social media challenge for residents to wear face masks. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Local News | 58 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In an effort to encourage residents to wear face masks, Stockbridge has launched a selfie contest for those donning the safety apparatus.

The Henry County city wants residents to post pictures of themselves wearing face masks on social media sites with the hashtag #StockbridgeMasks through Friday. Winners will be considered to be featured on the city’s social media pages.

Stockbridge said the face mask challenge is in collaboration with the city’s Wear Your Mask campaign, which was initiated several weeks ago. 

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.