Stockbridge councilman hosting community service project Saturday

The project is part of Alexander’s Keep Stockbridge Beautiful Initiative, which aims to beautify the south metro Atlanta community. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes to work at the event.

“Make it a day on and not a day off by improving our community on Hudson Bridge Road,” Alexander said in a news release. “Let’s clean up and beautify a primary gateway into our great city. Dr. King proclaimed that everyone can be great, because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace and soul generated by love and we certainly love our community.”