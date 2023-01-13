ajc logo
X

Stockbridge councilman hosting community service project Saturday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Stockbridge City Councilman Elton Alexander will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Project from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Hudson Bridge Road at I-75 in the Henry County city.

The project is part of Alexander’s Keep Stockbridge Beautiful Initiative, which aims to beautify the south metro Atlanta community. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes to work at the event.

“Make it a day on and not a day off by improving our community on Hudson Bridge Road,” Alexander said in a news release. “Let’s clean up and beautify a primary gateway into our great city. Dr. King proclaimed that everyone can be great, because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace and soul generated by love and we certainly love our community.”

Attendees should park at the Walmart store located at 1400 Hudson Road. Children should be accompanied by a supervising adult at all times.

For more information, contact Rosalynd Rawls at (678) 833-3348 or rrawls@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
7h ago

Credit: Barry Brecheisen

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization
7h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On King holiday, Atlantans can view birth of ‘I have a dream’ speech
33m ago
As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
12h ago
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
12h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top