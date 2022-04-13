Stockbridge City Council to return to in-person meetings

The Stockbridge City Council will return to its chambers for the first time in two years for an in-person meeting later this month.
The Council on Monday agreed to rescind an August 2021 resolution that shut down in-person meetings. The resolution was a continuation of earlier measures that moved meetings to video conferences as the coronavirus continued to spread.
However, city leaders, citing lower COVID-19 infections, said they will come back to City Hall for their first live work session on April 26.
“The motion passed so we’ll have open meetings effectively the 26th of this month,” Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said after four members voted yes to return and one abstained.
Stockbridge leaders, like many across metro Atlanta, switched to virtual meetings in March 2020. But unlike most others, the Henry city remained virtual the entire two years, one of the longest absences of in-person gatherings for a governing body in metro Atlanta.
The city opened its City Hall in January, prompting questions as to when leaders would meet in person.
