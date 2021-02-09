Stockbridge approves bonds to launch a city police department

“There is no such thing as a start up police department,” said Councilman John Blount, who voted against the measure complaining that it was incomplete with rushed. “Either you have one or you don’t.”

Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt abstained.

City Manager Randy Knighton told the Council that a recent study by Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia estimated it would cost Stockbridge $5.6 million to operate its own police department, including $4.6 million for operations and $171,000 in facility needs.

“It will be an impact to the general fund,” Knighton said. “I’ve said that before and that is something that obviously has to be considered.”

But Alexander said Henry County’s population in growing by 8,000 people annually and that he is confident the city’s coffers can absorb the added costs.

“The idea is to demonstrate that we can just do more than talk,” he said. “Y’all talked about a police department for a long time. When are y’all going to stop talking and do something.”