Stockbridge approves bonds to launch a city police department

Stockbridge on Tuesday took its first step toward creating a police department for the Henry County community.
The City Council voted 3-1 to secure $3 million in municipal bonds to put toward the start up costs to launch Stockbridge’s own law enforcement agency, a move the legislation’s author said residents have demanded.
“The people have been waiting long enough,” Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander said. “How much longer should they have to wait. It’s up to us to take the leadership and take it by courage.”
The decision comes as the city of 29,000 last year moved forward on $22 million in bonds for several capital projects, including $14 million for a cultural arts center and $7 million to complete an amphitheater under construction.
Despite approving the legislation, some Councilmembers worried about interest rate payments on the bonds while others fretted that it would eventually force Stockbridge to raise taxes.
“There is no such thing as a start up police department,” said Councilman John Blount, who voted against the measure complaining that it was incomplete with rushed. “Either you have one or you don’t.”
Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt abstained.
City Manager Randy Knighton told the Council that a recent study by Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia estimated it would cost Stockbridge $5.6 million to operate its own police department, including $4.6 million for operations and $171,000 in facility needs.
“It will be an impact to the general fund,” Knighton said. “I’ve said that before and that is something that obviously has to be considered.”
But Alexander said Henry County’s population in growing by 8,000 people annually and that he is confident the city’s coffers can absorb the added costs.
“The idea is to demonstrate that we can just do more than talk,” he said. “Y’all talked about a police department for a long time. When are y’all going to stop talking and do something.”