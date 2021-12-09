Stockbridge adds four officers in growing police department

Commanders Glenn Kalish and Richard Godrey and lieutenant commanders Ron Momon and Anton Paton became part of the department, which was created earlier this year. They join newly appointed chief of police Frank Trammer, who took on the role in in September.

“The new officers are seasoned law enforcement professionals with a focus on community,” the Henry County city said in a press release. “There will be a series of public meetings scheduled in the near future highlighting city police engagement for community members.”