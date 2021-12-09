Stockbridge adds four officers in growing police department

Stockbridge swore in four officers this week to its newly formed police department.
Commanders Glenn Kalish and Richard Godrey and lieutenant commanders Ron Momon and Anton Paton became part of the department, which was created earlier this year. They join newly appointed chief of police Frank Trammer, who took on the role in in September.
“The new officers are seasoned law enforcement professionals with a focus on community,” the Henry County city said in a press release. “There will be a series of public meetings scheduled in the near future highlighting city police engagement for community members.”
Kalish has 26 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Fulton County Police Department, the city said. He most recently served as the special operations commander for Georgia Tech’s police department.
Momon has 29 years of experience in law enforcement and has worked for the Atlanta, MARTA and Sandy Springs police departments. He was Office of Professional Standards Commander at the Georgia Tech Police Department before coming to Stockbridge.
Paton began his law enforcement career with the New York City Police Department in 2002 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. Prior to coming to Stockbridge, he worked for six years for Georgia Tech’s police department.
Godfrey, a police veteran of 30 years, has worked for the Clayton County and Jonesboro police departments. His skills include managing departmental budgets and special projects, writing grants and overseeing fleets.
