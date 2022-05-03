ajc logo
X

State House special election runoff held Tuesday in East Cobb

The Georgia State Capitol as viewed from the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia State Capitol as viewed from the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Local News

Voters in East Cobb and part of Roswell cast ballots Tuesday in a special election runoff to replace state Rep. Matt Dollar.

Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick were forced into a runoff after neither candidate received a majority vote in the April special election.

The winner will have a short term of office, filling the final months in the lame duck term of Dollar, who resigned his House District 45 seat during the legislative session to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.

Election results

These results are unofficial and incomplete until certified. Results will be updated until the vote tally is complete. The runoff is between the top two vote-getters from the special election on April 5.

If the results do not appear above, click this link.

ExploreLearn more about the special election

Editors' Picks
The Latest
After negotiations, Fulton to consider leasing Wolf Creek to South Fulton
4h ago
James M. Cox Foundation donates $30M to help complete Beltline by 2030
8h ago
East Cobb cityhood debate set for Wednesday night
10h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top