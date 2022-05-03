State House special election runoff held Tuesday in East Cobb

Voters in East Cobb and part of Roswell cast ballots Tuesday in a special election runoff to replace state Rep. Matt Dollar.
Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick were forced into a runoff after neither candidate received a majority vote in the April special election.
The winner will have a short term of office, filling the final months in the lame duck term of Dollar, who resigned his House District 45 seat during the legislative session to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Election results
These results are unofficial and incomplete until certified. Results will be updated until the vote tally is complete. The runoff is between the top two vote-getters from the special election on April 5.
