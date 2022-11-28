Spelman honors Spike Lee’s mother, grandmother

“We know that Spelman women are known for their ability and influence to change the world,” said Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle. “We are witnessing the influence of two Spelman Alumnae.”

Jessie Brooks, Spelman’s senior vice president of institutional advancement, said the college has been working with Lee for several years to come up with a plan to honor his mother and grandmother. Brooks said Lee’s “philanthropic efforts,” have helped Spelman, but would not say how much the Lees have donated over the years.

In his oft-told narrative, it is clear how influential Lee’s grandmother and mother were in his life and artistic development.

Lee was born in Atlanta, but his family quickly moved to Brooklyn.

Like many northern Blacks, he was often shipped back to the South for the summers. Part of his time was spent with his father’s family in Alabama.

But, a bulk of his time was spent in the Ashview Heights section of Atlanta at Zimmie’s house. An art teacher, she taught art in Atlanta for more than 50 years, but because of segregation never taught a white student.

Zimmie’s house was three blocks from Morehouse and when Lee arrived on campus as a student, he spent every Sunday at her house, often with a bunch of classmates for fried chicken and mashed potato dinners.

During the first semester of his sophomore year, his mother, Jacqueline, died of liver cancer.

Zimmie saved all of her Social Security checks to pay for the education of her grandchildren. For her first-born grandchild, Spike, she helped pay for his tuition at Morehouse and NYU, before giving him seed money for his first film, “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Zimmie Retha Shelton died in 2006 at the age of 100.

“I think it is pretty clear that Spike was his grandmother’s favorite. They both got something out of him being at Morehouse,” said Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee. “Behind every great man is a great woman and he had several great women behind him before I even got here.”

With his wife sitting beside him, Lee — wearing a Morehouse letterman’s jacket over an ivory Spelman sweatshirt — was on campus for the dedication. Lee greeted old friends, recounted filming “School Daze,” at Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College, and reminisced about his days as a Morehouse student.

“This is a great moment for the Lees,” said Lee, seemingly at a loss for words, before snapping back to the loquacious storyteller. “Back in the day, Packard Hall was a dorm. I am not gonna get into specifics, but it has a very special place in my heart for this particular dorm.”

Now, more than ever. Moments later, Lee pulled down a veil uncovering two banners acknowledging the name changes with his grandmother and mother’s faces emblazoned on them.

Lee was silent as he gazed upon them. Ever the filmmaker, he reached into the pocket of his jacket and pulled out his phone to capture video of the moment.

“I know that Miss. Zimmie and Miss. Jackie are up there doing a jig right now,” Tonya Lewis Lee said. “They are very proud of their son and grandson and beyond thrilled to know that their legacy is gonna carry on.”