Special elections held Tuesday in Henry County and Clarkston

In Clarkston, voters were choosing among three candidates to fill a seat given up by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, who qualified to run for mayor of Clarkston during a 2020 special election. Bell lost to Beverly Burks.

On the ballot for the council seat were Shana “Tiny” McAllister, a small business owner; Dean Moore, a campus engineer; and Mark W. Perkins, a consultant for a nonprofit.

