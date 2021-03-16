Special elections held Tuesday in Henry County and Clarkston

Voters in Henry County were deciding Tuesday on extending a local sales tax for education, while residents of Clarkston were choosing a new City Council member.
The results of both special elections will be posted as soon as available after the polls close on Tuesday.
The referendum in Henry County would extend a current E-SPLOST, a special purpose local sales tax for education. If approved, the one-cent tax would be kept in place for five years. It was first approved in 1997.
In Clarkston, voters were choosing among three candidates to fill a seat given up by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, who qualified to run for mayor of Clarkston during a 2020 special election. Bell lost to Beverly Burks.
On the ballot for the council seat were Shana “Tiny” McAllister, a small business owner; Dean Moore, a campus engineer; and Mark W. Perkins, a consultant for a nonprofit.