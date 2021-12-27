Hamburger icon
Southern Crescent Habitat, Warrick Dunn help family get new Henry home

Shaneeka Grant tears up after getting $5,000 in homeowner assistance from Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity just days before Christmas 2021.
Shaneeka Grant tears up after getting $5,000 in homeowner assistance from Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity just days before Christmas 2021.

Local News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Clayton State University accountant got an early Christmas gift last week from Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity and former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn.

Shaneeka Grant was given the keys to a new home in Henry County as part of Habitat’s and Dunn’s efforts to offer housing to those seeking shelter of their own.

Grant, a single mother of three, helped in the realization of the house through “sweat equity,” Southern Crescent Habitat said in a release. The group also provided Grant with $5,000 in down payment assistance.

Dunn, who added another $5,000 for a down payment on the home, additionally connected the family with $10,000 worth of furnishings from Atlanta-based lease-to-own retailer Aaron’s.

Henry County, in a release, said such efforts help “stabilize neighborhoods by restoring foreclosed properties and redeveloping abandoned/vacant properties to create affordable homeownership and rental opportunities for households at or below 50% of the area medium income.”

