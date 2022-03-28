ajc logo
X

South metro leaders to hold business development conference Tuesday

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to attend the annual South Metro Development Outlook conference at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to attend the annual South Metro Development Outlook conference at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Leaders of metro Atlanta’s southside communities will come together Tuesday for the annual South Metro Development Outlook conference.

The event, set to begin at 7 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, focuses on growth opportunities and ways to advance investment and business development for the city of Atlanta and Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and South Fulton counties.

The theme for the event, now in its 20th year, is “Transform. Innovate. Elevate.”

Those expected to be in attendance include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA Interim General Manager Stephanie Gossman, U.S. senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray and Fulton County Development Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Health care staffing firm Soliant to open office in Cobb County
52m ago
Inside City Hall: The mayor’s message amid new fallout from federal bribery trial
3h ago
Mayor Bottoms credit card use restrained compared to previous mayor
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top