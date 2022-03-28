South metro leaders to hold business development conference Tuesday

Leaders of metro Atlanta’s southside communities will come together Tuesday for the annual South Metro Development Outlook conference.
The event, set to begin at 7 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, focuses on growth opportunities and ways to advance investment and business development for the city of Atlanta and Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and South Fulton counties.
The theme for the event, now in its 20th year, is “Transform. Innovate. Elevate.”
Those expected to be in attendance include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA Interim General Manager Stephanie Gossman, U.S. senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray and Fulton County Development Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.
