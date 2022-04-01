South metro Atlanta makes development headway during troubled times

Tutterow said the coronavirus pandemic also demonstrated that businesses can operate efficiently through remote work. The southside can benefit from that by attracting employees who might choose to live less expensively in the city of South Fulton, even though their employer is based in Alpharetta.

If residents come, they’ll have a lot to choose from, south metro leaders said at the development outlook, held Tuesday at the Georgia International Convention Center.

The event attracted some of metro Atlanta’s most notable leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Fulton County Development Authority Chairman Michel “Marty” Turpeau and Atlanta Regional Commissioner Executive Director Anna Roach.

Walton Communities is building a mixed-used development of condos with storefront retail near Fayetteville’s newly opened City Hall. That project will complement the Fayette County city’s new park and redevelopment of a bus barn into a retail outlet with a barbecue restaurant and a brewpub.

In Stockbridge, the city of about 30,000 broke ground in early March on a 300-apartment complex at the Bridges of Jodeco. The multi-family homes are the first for the long-delayed development, which was once called Jodeco South and was promoted as the “next big development” in 2016.

But it hit several snags, including a court battle between Stockbridge and Henry County over land for the project.

“A whole lot of things will happen with this project,” Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said, including hotels, retail and trails.