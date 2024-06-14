South metro Atlanta communities offering varied Juneteenth activities

The documentary delves into the lives of Black residents in the southside county and their contributions to the community, including in positions of leadership. It mixes historical documents with live interviews to explore the rich history of Black Fayette Countians.

On Saturday, the Town of Trilith in Fayetteville in Fayette County will host its third Juneteenth celebration with music, food and fun, beginning at 4 p.m. in the community’s Town Centre.

Grammy-nominated soul singer Anthony David will be among a plethora of performers at the event. Others will include rapper K4C, Mass Affect Band, poet Jamaica West, Stefan Heuer and Reigning Victory Dance Academy. The performances begin at 4 p.m. and run through the evening.

Food vendors and children’s activities will also be part of the activities.

The cities of Jonesboro in Clayton County and Stockbridge in Henry County will host music celebrations on June 19, the day of Juneteenth.

Jonesboro is offering a free concert beginning at 5 p.m. in Lee Street Park. Performers will include the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, Kaspar and the 911 Band, DJ Maurice and host Casual Cal.

Stockbridge plans to bring to the stage at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Grammy award winner Karen Clark Sheard in a free concert to help the city usher in Juneteenth. The event, which is set for 5 p.m.-9 p.m., will be hosted by Canton Jones and will include a history of Black music by gospel singers B. Chase Williams and Shabach.